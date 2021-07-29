Lake getaway in Sandia has been serving the community for five decades

SANDIA, Texas — For 53 years, Weber’s Boat Landing has served the community of Sandia right on Lake Corpus Christi.

“I had my children here, raised them all here. I had seven children, and they all grew up and left, and they’ve all come back to help me. It’s just a neat experience for families, it’s a great place for families,” said owner Linda Weber.

Weber’s offers cabins for overnight stays, as well as areas for picnicking, lounging, playing volleyball, and, of course, offers activities on the lake, like fishing piers, a boat launch, and paddleboard and jet ski rentals.

During the pandemic, business stayed pretty consistent at Weber’s Boat Landing, as its outdoor activities allowed families to do things separated from others.

“Families needed a place to go, everybody was so tired of being cooped up, and here they could isolate themselves, and not be in the same room as a bunch of people,” Weber said. “People would come out and they’re outdoors, everything is done outside, and I don’t go in the cabins with people when they’re occupied, so we didn’t have an issue.”

One thing that did help Weber’s was Lake Corpus Christi State Park limiting the number of people who could launch from its boat ramps, which sent more people to Weber’s.

“We have the deepest channel on the lake, so we’re the last people to go dry, but in 53 years, we’ve only been dry one time. So, we’re normally in business for boat launching when everyone else is not, so even when the State Park closed their launch, ours was still open,” Weber said.

Most of the business that came through was solely launching business, which Weber said is not what makes the most money, that’s cabin rentals. However, she said the increase in customers made more people know about the business.

“Folks just kept finding us, and we’re so glad they did,” she said.

Over the last few years, Weber’s Boat Landing has been improving, refurbishing old cabins, and adding new ones, and Weber said more will be open for next summer.

On weekends, Weber’s has a coffee cart at its main building for guests, which includes homemade baked goods from Weber and her family.

For rental inquiries, contact Weber directly through the Weber’s Boat Landing Facebook page.