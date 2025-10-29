Windy Wednesday on the way with cooler air moving in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cooler air has moved in behind the cold front with high winds

Drier air is also moving in with dew points in the 30s and 40s this morning

Fire danger is elevated to critical from today into Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, Windy, and Cool

Temperature: 75F

Winds: N 20-25 mph Gusts: 30-35 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool, and breezy

Temperature: 47F

Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 77F

Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-20 mph

Enjoy the cooler weather