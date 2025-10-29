Windy Wednesday on the way with cooler air moving in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cooler air has moved in behind the cold front with high winds
- Drier air is also moving in with dew points in the 30s and 40s this morning
- Fire danger is elevated to critical from today into Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, Windy, and Cool
Temperature: 75F
Winds: N 20-25 mph Gusts: 30-35 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, cool, and breezy
Temperature: 47F
Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 77F
Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-20 mph
Enjoy the cooler weather and have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!