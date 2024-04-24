Windy, warm Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Get ready for summer-like weather to wrap up April!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Decreasing clouds= mostly sunny!
- Windy days ahead
- Watching rain chances next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, windy, and muggy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, disrespectfully windy!
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Have a wonderful day!