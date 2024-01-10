Windy & warm Thursday, colder with high winds Friday...bitter cold Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm and humid southerly flow tonight and Thursday will precede a Friday morning cold front bearing high wind. After a weekend warm-up much colder Arctic air arrives early next week. The dynamic weather pattern includes a typical mid-winter temperature roller coaster and a variety of weather challenges over the next week.

Two major weather elements should draw your attention. First, high winds following the Friday morning cold front will gust near 50 miles an hour. That forecast has prompted a High Wind Watch and a Gale Watch valid through Friday. Second, the much-advertised Arctic cold expected early next week means business. Plan on wind chill values in the teens and 20s Monday through Tuesday, with a hard freeze early Tuesday morning.

You need to prepare for these extreme weather features. Ensure loose items are secured Friday, and take appropriate measures to protect Plants, Pets, Pipes and People from the unforgiving cold early next week.

Highs will bounce from the 60s and 70s Thursday through Sunday, then plunge into the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday before rebounding to the 50s next Wednesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s will dive into the mid 20s to lower 30s Monday through Wednesday morning.

