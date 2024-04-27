Windy, warm and humid weekend in store, watch for high rip current risks, heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong onshore flow will bring high levels of humidity, warm temperatures and rough seas, along with dangerous rip currents and excessive heat, this weekend. Isolated storms appear late Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy, warm and humid this weekend, with heat indices 95 to 104 and winds gusting to 45 mph.

Isolated thunderstorms return late Sunday

Addition showers and storms Monday night and Tuesday, then again Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today :

Partly cloudy, warm and very windy.

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s with heat indices 95-104 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 23 to 45 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 32 mph

Major weather threats this weekend include high heat indices and dangerous rip currents, but also be aware of strong winds that could affect high profile vehicles.