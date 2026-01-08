Windy and warm to kick off our Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy start to the day with gusts into the 30s into the afternoon

Potentially record chasing highs in the mid 80s (our record is 86)

Friday night cold front in view making way for changes this weekend

Today we're starting off warm and windy in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Luckily the winds are staving off any fog we'd normally see for now with only slightly reduced visibility this morning. Going into the afternoon we'll see daytime highs climb into the mid 80s and even challenging the record of 86F back from 1953. We could see an isolated shower or two going from today into tomorrow, but if you want to leave the umbrella behind you'll likely be okay. Luckily as we head into tomorrow night we'll see our next cold front arrive in the region making way for a cool and cloudy weekend in the 60s! We could also see a little more isolated shower activity into Saturday thanks to the "frontal overrunning" pattern once again.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: S 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 69F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 83F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!