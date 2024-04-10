Windy and dry with fire weather warnings today, breezy and cooler tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dry high pressure swept into the Coastal Bend following overnight storms, prompting fire weather warnings and small craft advisories. No rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

2 to 3 bullet points

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear, windy and cooler

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Northwest 18 to 34 mph

Thursday:

Fair and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Northwest 5 to 10 mph

Friday:

Sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 26 mph

Dry air will linger across the region through Thursday, but return moisture begins to enter the area Friday with strong southeasterly flow increasing humidity through the weekend. Only a stray shower or two can be expected Monday and Tuesday.