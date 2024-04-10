Windy and dry with fire weather warnings today, breezy and cooler tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dry high pressure swept into the Coastal Bend following overnight storms, prompting fire weather warnings and small craft advisories. No rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear, windy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northwest 18 to 34 mph
Thursday:
Fair and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Northwest 5 to 10 mph
Friday:
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 26 mph
Dry air will linger across the region through Thursday, but return moisture begins to enter the area Friday with strong southeasterly flow increasing humidity through the weekend. Only a stray shower or two can be expected Monday and Tuesday.