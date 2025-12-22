Widespread fog and reduced visibility tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures will settle into the mid 60s across our neighborhoods tonight with dense fog.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Highs were in the low 80s across our neighborhoods this afternoon and will drop into the mid 60s tonight. Dense fog will also start to settle in, affecting visibility down to half a mile through Sunday morning.
A light cold front moves up to our area into Sunday but it will not impact our temperatures. Highs will still be in the low 80s to wrap up the weekend and into next week. The winter season starts Sunday, December 21 at 9:03 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Foggy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Foggy start then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!