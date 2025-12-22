Widespread fog and reduced visibility tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures will settle into the mid 60s across our neighborhoods tonight with dense fog.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Highs were in the low 80s across our neighborhoods this afternoon and will drop into the mid 60s tonight. Dense fog will also start to settle in, affecting visibility down to half a mile through Sunday morning.

A light cold front moves up to our area into Sunday but it will not impact our temperatures. Highs will still be in the low 80s to wrap up the weekend and into next week. The winter season starts Sunday, December 21 at 9:03 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Foggy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Foggy start then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!