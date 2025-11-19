WET WEDNESDAY: Gloomy clouds will finally offer a sip of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog expected overnight
- Isolated showers return Wednesday
- No cool down — yet!
Here comes the rain
Wednesday morning starts with the same patchy fog and lows in the 70s, but there may be a few spotty showers, too. By afternoon, highs return to the upper 80s. Expect muggy 'air-you-can-wear' and pops of sunshine between gloomy clouds. Rain looks to be less likely for the late afternoon. Keep the umbrella on hand because these intermittent showers will continue through next week. The wettest days look to be Friday and Sunday; still, our accumulations will be less than an inch for most. It won't be a washout, but a little goes a long way.
Cold Front... or not?
While a cold front was expected to arrive sometime early Friday, this front won't make it to the Coastal Bend, after all. This means we'll have multiple days of rainfall. It also means temperatures won't drop very much ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Now, there's still a chance for 'fall feels' on Turkey Day. Another cold front (as of now) looks to pass through the Coastal Bend next Wednesday, bringing temps back to where we normally expect them for this time of year. It's still a few days away, so I'll continue to track the trends!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Wednesday: A few AM showers, mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday night: Isolated showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a terrific evening!