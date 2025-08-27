Wet Wednesday, but then rain chances take a brief break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday— and National Dog Day! Remember to submit your pup's pic for the Dog Walk Forecast!

Scattered rainfall returns on Wednesday

Very hot, rain unlikely Thursday & Friday

To the early-season cold front up north that is fighting to stay 'cool': THANK YOU!

This frontal boundary is keeping things unsettled and that's just the way we like it here in 'Super Dry' South Texas. Wednesday will be another opportunity for the scattered downpours we've been enjoying; however, by Wednesday evening, those chances will be slim. Thursday, Friday, and most of Saturday will be dry, hot, and humid. Our friendly front is going to retreat away from Texas as a warm front, so south winds will steal the show. Fitting, as Labor Day weekend is often seen as the unofficial end of summer and the holiday weekend will start with 'very summer' conditions. Highs will be warmer-than-normal all three days with Corpus Christi in the upper 90s.

The rain will return before Labor Day, though. The tides turn, and this once warm front will again move in our direction. In fact, the cold front might even fizzle out on our 'doorstep' here in the Coastal Bend. Stay tuned!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!