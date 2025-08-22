Wet weather pattern takes shape across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Daily rain chances into the weekend

Slightly cooler

If you've been skipped over by the clouds, don't worry— more rain is on the way! The front we've been tracking has been meandering along the northern Gulf Coast. Low pressure will also be developing near the middle Texas Coast, too. Together, this pattern is the spark for our rain chances into the weekend. Expect more widespread showers and storms each of the next afternoons. While rainfall will be heavy at times, the next few days won't be a washout. The activity will be scattered and will help to keep temps cooler. High temps will top out a few degrees below normal for a change. Highs will still be in the 90s, but a slight cool-down is appreciated!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few overnight showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Fri- YAY: Increasing clouds, PM storms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great night!