We're off to a chilly start, but sunny skies and 70s are expected for Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Chilly start to the day in the 40s for most of us
- Sunshine and 70s expected into this afternoon
- Cold fronts on the way make our temperatures bounce around from the 70s to 60s and back the next few days
Under clear skies our temperatures fall more rapidly which is what we've seen this morning with most of us coming in around the 40s out there! Unfortunately any rain chances are past us for now this week, but as we go into the start of next week it's looking more and more like we could have our next round of showers on the way. Temperature wise we'll be back and forth from the 70s to the 60s over the next few days thanks to a could of cold front working in by tonight and by Friday night. Luckily if you have any weekend plans it's looking great for them with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 60s!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 76F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool
Temperature: 46F
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 66F
Winds: N 5-10 mph, Afternoon turning S 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!