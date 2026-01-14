We're off to a chilly start, but sunny skies and 70s are expected for Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chilly start to the day in the 40s for most of us

Sunshine and 70s expected into this afternoon

Cold fronts on the way make our temperatures bounce around from the 70s to 60s and back the next few days

Under clear skies our temperatures fall more rapidly which is what we've seen this morning with most of us coming in around the 40s out there! Unfortunately any rain chances are past us for now this week, but as we go into the start of next week it's looking more and more like we could have our next round of showers on the way. Temperature wise we'll be back and forth from the 70s to the 60s over the next few days thanks to a could of cold front working in by tonight and by Friday night. Luckily if you have any weekend plans it's looking great for them with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 60s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 76F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool



Temperature: 46F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 66F

Winds: N 5-10 mph, Afternoon turning S 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!