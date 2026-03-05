We'll see more wind this afternoon, but we're watching for weekend thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy morning with a partly cloudy afternoon

Windy afternoon with gusts upwards of 35-40mph

Weekend brings the next chance for rain and thunderstorms

As we get ready to close out the first week of March we'll hold on to warm and windy conditions today and tomorrow. Both days will likely have gusts in the 30-40mph range here in Corpus Christi and even some of the stronger winds pushing into Saturday. Daytime highs should top out in the mid 80s for most of us and overnight lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Tomorrow morning could see some drizzle or even a light shower, but won't amount to much in terms of totals.

As we head into the weekend we'll see our next decent chance of rainfall. Saturday during the morning and afternoon could have light showers and drizzle. However, the main focus will be from Saturday night and Sunday morning as the front works in, so if you have plans Saturday you could be okay outside(but keep an eye on the weather.) When the front does move in we'll likely see some heavier showers and even thunderstorms develop. As of now it's looking like a good ~0.25-0.75" could fall with this event. For the first half of next week we'll also hold on to a couple of rain chances with the best currently looking like Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Something to keep in mind if you'll be on Spring Break next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy



Temperature: 70F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Friday: Isolated Shower in the AM, Partly Cloudy and Windy PM

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!