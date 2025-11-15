WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, sunny, and rain-free until next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Patchy fog expected overnight

No meaningful rainfall expected this weekend

Watching rain chances and a cold front next week

Weekend forecast

If you like the warm weather we've experienced this week, you'll like the weekend forecast! Saturday will again begin with patchy morning fog and lows in the 60s. By afternoon, highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Occasional gusts may provide a bit of relief from the muggy conditions. Our afternoon high temps continue to be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year!

Next Week

I'm tracking rainfall next week. With our next cold front expected to arrive sometime late Thursday, you can expect rain and a bit of a cool down. Ahead of the front, abundant humidity will have upper 80s feeling extra muggy. This makes measurable rainfall more likely toward the end of next week. Keep your fingers crossed and expect dry conditions between now and then.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, more humid

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!