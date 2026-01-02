WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, sunny, and breezy across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Record highs could be broken Friday

Warm temps through next week

Hot & sunny

The air is still relatively dry and means a wide range from morning lows to afternoon highs. Friday's afternoon temps will be extra, extra warm. Southwest winds will catapult highs to the upper 80s across the Coastal Bend on Friday.

A weak cold front arrives on Saturday, but it won't stop the heatwave. Saturday's forecast high of 84ºF will only be a few degrees off from the record for January 3. Aside from Sunday, afternoon highs will remain near 80ºF through next week.

How about some rain?

The year 2025 ended on a dry note, with a rainfall deficit of nearly one foot. This makes 2025 the 19th driest year on record for Corpus Christi. While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, there are some indications that our rainfall will look more promising in 10 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

