WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine, scattered showers & storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, friends!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Daily rain chances into early next week

Slightly cooler temps

The weekend won't be a washout, but showers remain in the forecast. The stationary front we've been tracking continues to "wobble" along the northern Gulf Coast. Low pressure will also be developing near the Coastal Bend this weekend. These two features are keeping scattered showers in our forecast over the next couple of days. While rainfall will be heavy at times, don't cancel your plans! The activity will be scattered and help keep temps cooler. High temps will vary depending on where the rain falls, but count on highs in low to mid 90s.

I'm tracking another weak, early-season cold front next week that will hopefully keep the rain coming! Full disclosure, no cold fronts will be reaching the Coastal Bend for the next few weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY Night: A few overnight t-showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!