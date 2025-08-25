WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine, scattered showers & storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, friends!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances into early next week
- Slightly cooler temps
The weekend won't be a washout, but showers remain in the forecast. The stationary front we've been tracking continues to "wobble" along the northern Gulf Coast. Low pressure will also be developing near the Coastal Bend this weekend. These two features are keeping scattered showers in our forecast over the next couple of days. While rainfall will be heavy at times, don't cancel your plans! The activity will be scattered and help keep temps cooler. High temps will vary depending on where the rain falls, but count on highs in low to mid 90s.
I'm tracking another weak, early-season cold front next week that will hopefully keep the rain coming! Full disclosure, no cold fronts will be reaching the Coastal Bend for the next few weeks.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fri-YAY Night: A few overnight t-showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!