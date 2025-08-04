WEEKEND FORECAST: Sultry temps could trigger heat alerts for some neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heatwave worsens

Heat risk increasing

Slim chance for stray showers

No significant rainfall expected

It's been a hot week, so a hot weekend comes as no surprise! The difference is that while temps remain near-record, there will be even more humidity in the forecast. Heat alerts are likely to be issued this weekend for parts of the Coastal Bend. 'Air-you-can-wear' is in the forecast again Saturday morning. Temps will rise quickly with highs in the low 90s along the coast, low 100s inland. 'Feels like' temps will be hotter, ranging from 108-114ºF. To learn more about recent changes to heat alerts, check out this week's Science Snippet. This 'repeat heat' can make it hard for folks to cool down. Heat illness will be more likely for those without ample air conditioning or hydration. Check in on your loved ones. Heat alerts are likely but even without alerts, heat illness can occur. Prolonged heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool!

A slim chance for stray showers is possible as upper-level high pressure sneaks away from South Texas over the next few days. This seems more likely on Saturday around dinner time and maybe again on Monday. No significant rainfall expected, unfortunately. The 6-10 day outlooks suggest a better chance for rain toward the middle of the month. August also marks the peak of our heat. Average temps will gradually decrease over the month.

KRIS 6 Weather Monthly Climate: What to expect in Corpus Christi during the month of August.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY Night: Clear skies, very humid

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy & SULTRY!

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, stray showers possible

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great weekend!