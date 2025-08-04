WEEKEND FORECAST: Sultry temps could trigger heat alerts for some neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heatwave worsens
- Heat risk increasing
- Slim chance for stray showers
- No significant rainfall expected
It's been a hot week, so a hot weekend comes as no surprise! The difference is that while temps remain near-record, there will be even more humidity in the forecast. Heat alerts are likely to be issued this weekend for parts of the Coastal Bend. 'Air-you-can-wear' is in the forecast again Saturday morning. Temps will rise quickly with highs in the low 90s along the coast, low 100s inland. 'Feels like' temps will be hotter, ranging from 108-114ºF. To learn more about recent changes to heat alerts, check out this week's Science Snippet. This 'repeat heat' can make it hard for folks to cool down. Heat illness will be more likely for those without ample air conditioning or hydration. Check in on your loved ones. Heat alerts are likely but even without alerts, heat illness can occur. Prolonged heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool!
A slim chance for stray showers is possible as upper-level high pressure sneaks away from South Texas over the next few days. This seems more likely on Saturday around dinner time and maybe again on Monday. No significant rainfall expected, unfortunately. The 6-10 day outlooks suggest a better chance for rain toward the middle of the month. August also marks the peak of our heat. Average temps will gradually decrease over the month.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fri-YAY Night: Clear skies, very humid
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy & SULTRY!
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, stray showers possible
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great weekend!