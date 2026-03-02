WEEKEND FORECAST: Foggy nights and warm, sunny afternoons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Foggy overnight and Saturday night

sunny and warm

Rain returns next week!

Foggy Overnights

Friday and Saturday night will be very foggy. The worst of the fog should arrive just before midnight and improve by morning. Please be careful when driving in foggy conditions!

Warm Temps

Temps will remain warm for this time of the year. Expect low to middle 80s this weekend and through next week. A slight warm-up to the middle and upper 80s is expected as we head into the first weekend of March.

Rain

By the middle of next week, the big weather picture looks to bring rain to much of the Lower 48! I'm watching a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving over into the west coast. This could bring isolated showers and storms starting Wednesday. It would be a great start to March if we saw a few rainy days!

In case you missed it, Thursday's Drought Monitor did not have good news. Exceptional drought (the worst end of the scale) is expanding across our neighborhoods and the watershed. Hopefully, spring rain will help! Our lake levels have a tough time rebounding when dry soils absorb most of the rainfall!

KRIS 6 Weather Our current drought update shows worsening conditions across most of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Dense fog, mist

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Dense fog, mist

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

