WEEKEND FORECAST: Dwindling rain chances, rough surf at the beach, and more heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory, Small Craft Advisory through Saturday morning
- High risk of rip currents this weekend
- Heat risk is still moderate (2 out of 4) through next week
While our 'Tropical Friend' Invest 98L has not been as generous as forecast, a few more showers remain in the forecast. Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the weekend. Coastal flooding and rough surf conditions are expected so please be careful and mind the beach flags. Rip currents risk is high, so please be mindful of dangerous surf on Saturday and Sunday.
Good news: the watershed got a little rain and the clouds and humidity at least helped to limit evaporation!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Passing showers, a few clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Isolated AM showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great weekend!