WEEKEND FORECAST: Chilly temps, gusty winds, and gloomy drizzle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Much cooler & windy!

A few showers expected

It's cold

Dig out your sweater! Gusty winds are ushering in cooler, drier air to the Coastal Bend. Still, warm and humid air will hover a few thousand feet above our heads, providing drizzle and light rain throughout the weekend. A cloudy, cool, and breezy weekend is ahead with periods of light rain. Expect temps to continue decreasing through early Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be modest, but measurable rain is in the forecast! Expect the cool down to last a few days. High will struggle to break the low 60s.

More rain?

Another chance at rainfall arrives Monday night. A 'far-away' area of low pressure will send moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Texas. This is a pattern we haven't seen in a while, and it should bring us some rainfall. It's still a few days away, so there is much that is unclear at this point, but keep your fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Cold &N windy, with showers

Temperature: High 62ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Saturday night: A few t-storms, chilly!

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Cold &N windy, with showers

Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a warm and wonderful weekend!