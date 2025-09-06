WEEKEND FORECAST: A 'good drink of rain' is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Cooler temps this weekend

Scattered downpours return Sunday

Change is currently happening in our weather pattern. You probably feel the increasing humidity. With more clouds on Saturday, a few showers can't be ruled out. Temps will be closer to normal for this time of year, in the lower 90s. On Sunday, a weak cold front will near the Coastal Bend. This cold front be the 'spark' to initiate showers and storms, and with tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific, there will be a lot of water in the air above us. This means any storms that do occur will likely drop heavy rainfall. Rain chances increase late Saturday, with more coverage expected on Sunday and Monday. Most neighborhoods will see close to an inch of rain into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: More humid, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Increasing showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

