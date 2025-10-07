CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Coastal flooding is likely throughout the week

Humid with spotty showers through midweek

Much drier conditions later this week

Many neighborhoods woke up to a few showers, but they were very spotty in coverage — especially during the afternoon. This will be a wash, rinse, repeat pattern over the next couple of days. Isolated showers are possible in the pre-dawn hours and during the afternoon, compliments of the daily sea breeze. Expect morning low temperatures in the mid- 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling fade by Friday morning. A cold front will be fizzling out on its way to the Coastal Bend. Should it come close enough, the frontal boundary will promote better rain chances on Thursday. Either way, the weekend will be dry with less humidity as high pressure settles in overhead.

WEEK AHEAD: Humid with spotty showers for now, big changes expected this weekend

Don't miss out on the Harvest supermoon tonight! Clouds will be increasing after midnight. Here are some tips for the best view:

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

