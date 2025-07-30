Wednesday's Forecast: Near-record high temperatures expected this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting hot temperatures this afternoon that will be near-record of triple digit air temperatures.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat and humidity increase throughout the week. Today, we hit a high of 99ºF , the record for today is 101ºF. Temperatures are gradually heating up with high pressure in place, clearer skies and majority sunshine.
Heat risk increases to a level 3 out of 4 for Thursday and Friday as our more inland neighborhoods will see and feel majority of the risk. Thursday, we could see a small opportunity of passing showers in the afternoon followed by a drier weather pattern into the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, light winds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions, afternoon showers possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!