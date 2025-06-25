Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with rain chances through the early evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm day here in our neighborhoods with highs in the low 90s closer to the coast, mid to upper 90s out west. Feels-like temperatures will only stay in the triple digits for a short period this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures remain in the low 90s for the remainder of the week accompanied by small rain chances each day. These are passing showers being promoted by a sea breeze, moving in from the east. Some of our northern neighbors like Beeville experienced some early morning rain.

We had a couple of passing showers this afternoon, wrapping up by the early evening. As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend, rain chances increase Sunday into Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 15-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies with slightly gusty winds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!