Wednesday's Forecast: More rainfall expected in the morning hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! More rain is in the forecast for us with the bulk of rain activity this morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Towards the afternoon into early evening, we will start to see showers and thunderstorms wrap up for the day. There are still daily rain chances in the forecast through the weekend with better rain chance odds for Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will remain near normal this week in the low 90s, not exceeding the mid 90s for Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with some passing showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, scattered showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!