CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday! Thanks to all of our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers who captured the amazing cloudscapes today!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunshine returns

Less humidity, less wind

Gradual warm-up begins

Most of Tuesday's rainfall was light and focused on our southern neighborhoods, as expected. For a lucky few, rainfall totals beat a tenth of an inch! Unfortunately, it seems that that's the best rain we'll see all week. Starting on Wednesday, we'll return to our recent pattern of pleasant mornings in the 60s and afternoons near 90ºF — dry and sunny. Humidity will play a big role in this temperature warm-up, making the weekend feel more like summer. Afternoon temps will climb to the lower 90s by then, just ahead of our next cold front.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and a gradual warm-up begins

A cold front is expected to move through the Coastal Bend on Monday. It's too early to know details, but the hope of rain or cooler weather is looking less likely. Looking to the northwest of Texas, temperatures aren't that cold. Parts of Canada are still in the 40s and 50s, so I don't expect any truly cold weather here soon. I'll keep an eye on the trends ahead!



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Hump Day: Sunny, dry, warm

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific evening!