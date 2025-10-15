WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and a gradual warm-up begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday! Thanks to all of our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers who captured the amazing cloudscapes today!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunshine returns
- Less humidity, less wind
- Gradual warm-up begins
Most of Tuesday's rainfall was light and focused on our southern neighborhoods, as expected. For a lucky few, rainfall totals beat a tenth of an inch! Unfortunately, it seems that that's the best rain we'll see all week. Starting on Wednesday, we'll return to our recent pattern of pleasant mornings in the 60s and afternoons near 90ºF — dry and sunny. Humidity will play a big role in this temperature warm-up, making the weekend feel more like summer. Afternoon temps will climb to the lower 90s by then, just ahead of our next cold front.
A cold front is expected to move through the Coastal Bend on Monday. It's too early to know details, but the hope of rain or cooler weather is looking less likely. Looking to the northwest of Texas, temperatures aren't that cold. Parts of Canada are still in the 40s and 50s, so I don't expect any truly cold weather here soon. I'll keep an eye on the trends ahead!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Hump Day: Sunny, dry, warm
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a terrific evening!