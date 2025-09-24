CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front arrives Thursday

Storms expected late Wednesday into Thursday

Some storms could be severe

The first cold front of fall is headed our way! The front won't be very strong, but it will move all the way through the Coastal Bend. This is going to bring some much-needed rainfall to South Texas. Storms are expected to Wednesday after, and strong storms ahead of the front will begin to move into our northern neighborhoods around sunset. It's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in case storms become severe in your neighborhood.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunshine turns to thunderstorms ahead of a cold front

Expect heavy rainfall with thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main threat will be strong winds and localized flooding. Small hail is possible, but less likely. Once the front passes, storms will clear by Thursday afternoon and conditions will more comfortable! High temperatures will climb to the middle 90s Wednesday before falling to the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon. The cold front will also bring some enjoyable conditions for this weekend, too.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny, PM t-storms

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Strong storms expected

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: S/NE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific evening!