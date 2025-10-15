Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies and plenty of 80s this afternoon

Sunrise Forecast October 15th, 2025
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Plenty of sunshine as we go through our Wednesday
  • Rain chances pick back up tomorrow morning with isolated activity through the early afternoon
  • "Cold" front on Sunday brings overnight lows slightly down and another opportunity for some rain to work in

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies with upper 80s and lower 90s

Temperature: 89F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies and light winds

Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Isolated AM and early PM showers, clearing for the evening

Temperature: 88F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Wednesday Coastal Bend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.