Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies and plenty of 80s this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Wednesday

Plenty of sunshine as we go through our Wednesday

Rain chances pick back up tomorrow morning with isolated activity through the early afternoon

"Cold" front on Sunday brings overnight lows slightly down and another opportunity for some rain to work in

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies with upper 80s and lower 90s

Temperature: 89F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies and light winds



Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Isolated AM and early PM showers, clearing for the evening

Temperature: 88F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Thursday