WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Less clouds, more sunshine, and stray showers

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray showers at best

Decrease cloud cover later in the day

Moderate heat risk for the remainder of the week

Daily rain chances continue in the Coastal Bend, but shower activity is expected to be minimal, with stray showers anticipated this morning and this afternoon. Less cloud cover by this afternoon will contribute to warmer temperatures back in the upper 90s. Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the remainder of the week

Better rain opportunities are ahead tomorrow and Friday as an approaching cold front fizzles out near the Coastal Bend. No major difference in temperatures is expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Less clouds and more sunshine, a few stray showers

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: Light & variable

Thursday: Isolated showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: Light & variable

