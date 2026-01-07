WEDNESDAY: Foggy by morning, warm and windy by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



AM fog - reduced visibility

Windy Wednesday afternoon

Next cold front: Friday

Wind takes center stage

Southerly winds are keeping warm temps in the forecast. Those winds won't be very strong in the morning, so expect fog to be more of a problem for the Wednesday morning commute. The wind will definitely make its presence known by afternoon. Expect winds to be sustained around 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Highs remain in the low 80s for the second half of this work week.

Next cold front

Typically, January brings morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. We've been 'overachieving' on our temperatures lately, but that will be coming to an end this weekend. Friday, a cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend. This front will swing temperatures in a cooler direction. A cloudy and cool weekend is ahead, but what about the rain? While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, rain chances are looking better for Sunday night into Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: A few clouds, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warm, and windy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!