WEATHER THIS WEEK: Unusually warm temps expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm temps this week

Windy conditions Thursday

Next cold front: Friday

Still warm!

Saturday's cold front will "return" on Monday as a warm front. This will shift our wind direction from the south, drawing warm air to the Coastal Bend. For this reason, expect afternoon highs to remain in the low 80s for much of this week. Morning lows will also be warm for this time of year, with temps in the 60s. Typically, early January brings morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s; this week, our temperatures will stay about 15 degrees above that average.

Chance of rain?

While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, the details around our next cold front are still unclear. Conditions regarding that front could evolve into one that favors a few showers. Confidence is low, so stay tuned!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

Monday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Monday night: Warmer, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 83ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

