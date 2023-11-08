Watch Now
Warmth and humidity continue through Thursday, but cool, wet conditions follow.

Windy and Warm Spring Break Week Upcoming
KRIS
Temperatures will climb to well above normal with breezy to windy but rain-free conditions this week
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 18:29:26-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure shifting into the eastern Gulf of Mexico has made way for a vigorous disturbance and an associated cold front Thursday night. Expect heavy rainfall behind the front and much cooler air through the weekend. Highs in the middle 80s on Thursday will accompany isolated afternoon showers ahead of the cold front expected during the late evening hours. Thereafter, showers and thunderstorms will bring very heavy rain through early Friday. In fact, a secondary disturbance Monday will mean another round of heavy rainfall. In all, between 3 and 6 inches of rain can be expected from Thursday night through early Tuesday.

Temperatures take a nosedive late Thursday as the front sweeps through the region. You can plans on highs only in the 60s Friday through Monday, moderating to the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will remain in the 50s. A gusty north wind at 12 to 24 miles an hour will prevail Thursday night through the first of the week. Conditions for Thursday night and Friday night football will be damp and perhaps stormy, especially late Thursday night with thunderstorms. For Veterans Day, expect cloudy, cool, breezy and wet conditions with temperatures in the middle 60s.

The tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific remain quiet, for now.

