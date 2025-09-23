Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer temperatures expected this afternoon with a few stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are expecting another warm day here in our neighborhoods with a few stray showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warm temperatures through Wednesday
  • Daily rain chances, heaviest rainfall expected late week
  • Cold front moves through mid to late week

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend through Wednesday. By the mid week, we will start to see a cold front moving through the area, impacting temperatures on Thursday.

Rainfall rates increase Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday. This upcoming cold front will not make us colder here in south Texas, but temperatures will drop to the upper 80s to low 90s in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with stray showers

Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!

