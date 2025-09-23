Warmer temperatures expected this afternoon with a few stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are expecting another warm day here in our neighborhoods with a few stray showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm temperatures through Wednesday
- Daily rain chances, heaviest rainfall expected late week
- Cold front moves through mid to late week
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend through Wednesday. By the mid week, we will start to see a cold front moving through the area, impacting temperatures on Thursday.
Rainfall rates increase Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday. This upcoming cold front will not make us colder here in south Texas, but temperatures will drop to the upper 80s to low 90s in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with stray showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!