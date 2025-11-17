Warm week ahead with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Happy Sunday! We are wrapping up the weekend with some warm temperatures.
Temperatures stay above normal through the weekend and into next week with rain chances returning by midweek. You can expect highs int he upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods this week before our next cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday.
Temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year, but a little less warm in the 70s. Rain chances return by midweek, bringing the opportunity of some widespread rain through Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
