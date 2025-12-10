Warm Wednesday ahead as we push into the 80s in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer today with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s

Plenty of sunshine all week keeps us warm

Sunday cold front cools us off for next Monday, but only briefly

As we're starting off the middle of the week nice and mild in the 50s for most of us we're expecting daytime highs to get near 80F today! Plenty of sunshine can be expected for us through the rest of the work week. As we go into the weekend we'll see more cloud cover start to work into the area and rain chances slightly increase, but forecast rainfall totals are rather disappointing under the 0.25" mark. Going into Sunday we'll see another cold front work in cooling us to the upper 60s by Monday, but briefly as return flow and the 70s return as soon as next Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm

Temperature: 79F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 52F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 72F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!