Warm weather continues, but 2025 will end on a chilly note!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Merry Christmas, Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy Dense Fog overnight
- Very warm and humid temps by afternoon
- Measurable rain returns this weekend
Warm for now
More fog tonight, but this time it'll be more patchy in coverage. Expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s. Our last chance of rain for 2025 will come on Sunday. A cold front will pass through our neighborhoods on Sunday evening. This looks to be a quick period of showers across the Coastal Bend, but it's still too early to know how much rain will fall.
Cold weather ahead
Temps will be much colder after the front. Next week will be windy and cold with highs in the 50s! I think our first freeze could come on Wednesday morning, New Year's Eve! Stayed tuned!!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday Night: Warm with patchy fog
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: AM fog, warm & humid
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday Night: Warm, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a wonderful holiday!