Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm, humid and mostly cloudy

Isolated showers in the forecast for late this week
Warm, humid and mostly cloudy
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 19:03:44-04

We'll have more clouds than sun the rest of the week as southeast winds increase low level moisture, keeping the humidity high through the week.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s through Thursday, rising into the upper 80s by Friday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Inland areas will reach the low 90s Friday with heat indices reaching 102.

There is a chance of isolated showers and t-storms Thursday through Saturday as upper level disturbances move through with increased atmospheric moisture. Nothing looks very organized at this time so rain is expected to be isolated.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower 80s at the coast.

It will be very humid this weekend with dew points in the mid 70s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in Corpus Christi and 100-105 degrees inland during the afternoons this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019