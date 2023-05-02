Warm, humid and mostly cloudy

We'll have more clouds than sun the rest of the week as southeast winds increase low level moisture, keeping the humidity high through the week.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s through Thursday, rising into the upper 80s by Friday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Inland areas will reach the low 90s Friday with heat indices reaching 102.

There is a chance of isolated showers and t-storms Thursday through Saturday as upper level disturbances move through with increased atmospheric moisture. Nothing looks very organized at this time so rain is expected to be isolated.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower 80s at the coast.

It will be very humid this weekend with dew points in the mid 70s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in Corpus Christi and 100-105 degrees inland during the afternoons this weekend.

