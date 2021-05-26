Warm, breezy and humid conditions taking over

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rainfall chances continue to fall in the Coastal Bend, compared to previous days, as we inch closer and closer to a more summer-like weather pattern that will be ruled by lots of humidity, breezy winds and very warm temperatures.

The upper-level disturbance that was responsible for much of the rains we received over the last week has now exited to the northeast taking storms chances with it. However, we still have a good tap of moisture coming in off the Gulf which will at least keep a stray shower or two in the forecast today and Thursday. Too much wind though, will carry most of that to our north and keep most of us dry.

Heading into the weekend, high temperatures will reach close to 90s here in Corpus Christi, while inland areas will flirt with the mid to upper 90s. Expect mainly dry conditions, aside from a stray shower on Sunday.

Today: Good amount of sunshine, could see a passing stray shower; mainly warm, humid & breezy…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Stuffy, mild and breezy…Low: 76…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds & sunshine, a passing stray shower…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Very warm, humid and breezy…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Warm temperatures continue & a little less wind…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Few more clouds, still good sunshine and a passing shower…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Memorial Day Monday: Wind increases again, very warm and stuffy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

