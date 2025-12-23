Warm and humid for Tuesday, with above average temperatures expected this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- AM Fog with a Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM
- Warm this afternoon with sunshine and lower 80s
- Above average temperatures throughout the week
- Sunday night cold front cools us down for next week
Today we're starting off closer to our average daytime highs for the time of year here in the Coastal Bend. As we go into the afternoon daytime highs will likely push into the upper 70s and lower 80s with this pattern nearly on repeat as we head through the week and most of this weekend. By Sunday night finally we're looking at a cold front potentially working into the area and cooling us off for next week. If everything holds true it's looking like a substantial cool down from the lower 80s to the lower 60s to start off next week. It's also our best chance of rain on the board right now getting up to ~40%, but like I said we'll see if everything holds together as we progress through the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 82F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy / Patchy Fog
Temperature: 67F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday (Christmas Eve): Patchy AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Temperature: 81F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!