Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and cloudy conditions continue

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend. It's another warm, sunny day ahead of this Wednesday. Luckily, we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week into the weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloud cover keeps feels-like temps under 110ºF
  • Muggy and partly cloudy tonight
  • Rain returns this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and cloudy

Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with light winds

Temperature: 96ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019