Unseasonably hot conditions with triple-digit temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Above-average triple-digit heat
- Major to extreme heat risk
- Promising rain expected this weekend
The sizzling and unseasonably hot weather continues in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend this afternoon. Feels like temps will range up to 105°F. Heat danger will worsen as major heat risk will cover most of the Coastal Bend .
By the weekend, the forecast will shift again to cooler and soggier weather, as another front will approach the area and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 100ºF
Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday: Still sizzling and sunny
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day and stay cool!