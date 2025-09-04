Unseasonably hot conditions with triple-digit temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Above-average triple-digit heat

Major to extreme heat risk

Promising rain expected this weekend

The sizzling and unseasonably hot weather continues in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across our neighborhoods in the Coastal Bend this afternoon. Feels like temps will range up to 105°F. Heat danger will worsen as major heat risk will cover most of the Coastal Bend .

By the weekend, the forecast will shift again to cooler and soggier weather, as another front will approach the area and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 100ºF

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday: Still sizzling and sunny

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!