Tuesday's forecast will bring both heat advisories and overnight t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today won't be quite as hot, but you still need to practice your heat safety tips. Also, stay weather aware as some overnight storms could be strong.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Storms expected overnight, some strong

Overnight rain is our only chance for rain this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms expected overnight, some could be severe

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Some morning t-showers, otherwise partly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!