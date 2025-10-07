Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with some passing afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are still seeing warmer temperatures in our neighborhoods to start the day. Most neighbors saw temperatures in the 70s and 80s this morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures will gradually lower to the upper 80s by late week into the weekend. We have some more passing showers in the forecast today, during late morning and afternoon.
Drier conditions are also expected for the end of the week into the weekend for more pleasant conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, light chance of showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!