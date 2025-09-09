Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with near-normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Temperatures will be near-normal the next couple of days with mostly sunny skies.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we head through the mid week, temperatures will be closer to near-normal with highs in the low to mid 90s. High pressure is settling in, creating clear, sunny skies for the next couple of days.

Towards the end of the work week, rain chances return and will extend into the early weekend with isolated shower activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!