Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a nice warm up this afternoon before cloudy and breezy conditions arrived.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Showers and thunderstorms were likely for this afternoon as we had some deep moisture in the atmosphere. Cloudier conditions cooled down our temperatures this afternoon. Where we normally see an feel the warmest part of our day between 2 and 4 p.m., temperatures cooled to the 80s. Rain activity is also possible for Wednesday.
Temperatures will increase to the upper 90s for the remainder of the week before the weekend. By the weekend, temperatures will be near-normal for a few days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, showers in the afternoon
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
