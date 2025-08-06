Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a nice warm up this afternoon before cloudy and breezy conditions arrived.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms were likely for this afternoon as we had some deep moisture in the atmosphere. Cloudier conditions cooled down our temperatures this afternoon. Where we normally see an feel the warmest part of our day between 2 and 4 p.m., temperatures cooled to the 80s. Rain activity is also possible for Wednesday.

Temperatures will increase to the upper 90s for the remainder of the week before the weekend. By the weekend, temperatures will be near-normal for a few days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, showers in the afternoon

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!