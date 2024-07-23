Tuesday off to a soggy start, more rain expected this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Our rainy weather pattern picks up this afternoon and continues through the weekend. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers and storms
- Cooler temps, highs in the 80s
- Wednesday to be the wettest day this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Pockets of sunshine, but mainly wet
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Quiet before midnight, overnight showers return
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday:
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph
Stay dry and have a terrific day!