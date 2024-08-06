Tuesday forecast kicks off a warming trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Spicy weather continues with a warm-up in the forecast (both in the short-term and week ahead). Tuesday morning will heat up more quickly. Actual temperatures will reach 90ºF a little sooner, while 'feels like' temps will near 110ºF in more places this afternoon. It's crucial to keep heat safety in mind during this hot stretch. The above-average temperatures will last well into next week. Check in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related illness. Very little movement in the wind will keep tranquil, but scorching conditions in the forecast.





CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot, and still

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Even hotter and sunny

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific day!