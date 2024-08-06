Tuesday forecast kicks off a warming trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Spicy weather continues with a warm-up in the forecast (both in the short-term and week ahead). Tuesday morning will heat up more quickly. Actual temperatures will reach 90ºF a little sooner, while 'feels like' temps will near 110ºF in more places this afternoon. It's crucial to keep heat safety in mind during this hot stretch. The above-average temperatures will last well into next week. Check in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related illness. Very little movement in the wind will keep tranquil, but scorching conditions in the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hot, and still
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Wednesday: Even hotter and sunny
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a terrific day!