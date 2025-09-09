CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Dry through the midweek

Average temps

More isolated showers

A now stationary front lingers over the Rio Grande Valley. For now, that means our rain has come to an end. Still, the movement of this front is a big part of the forecast. With the boundary just to our south, drier air will be over our neighborhoods. That means clear skies overnight and cooler temps to begin our Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain near-average in the low to mid- 90s. Expect this sunny and dry weather to remain in the forecast until at least Thursday. By then, a coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will bring another opportunity for isolated showers at the tail end of the week. Activity will be sparse, but more rain always helps!

TUESDAY FORECAST: Fresh start with cooler temps, but a warmer afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, cooler

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great week!