Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy with rising rain chances tonight and tomorrow morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today winds turn out of the southeast increasing humidity and cloud coverage

Rain chances also return tonight, holding on with us into tomorrow morning and early afternoon

As we head into the weekend we're looking sunnier and warmer in the 80s

As we're rolling into our Tuesday we're starting off warmer in the 40s and 50s today instead of the 30s and 40s like yesterday. Throughout today we'll see winds turn from the southeast and increase moisture and cloud cover for us. Tonight we'll even see rain chances return with the best chances in the overnight hours into tomorrow morning before it looks to end just after lunchtime. Tomorrow we'll see daytime highs chase the lower 70s before Thursday brings the 80s back to the board. Friday sees our next cold front bring us back to average in the lower 70s, but it will be brief as this weekend brings back the 80s once again. Also a reminder the official start of Winter is this Sunday, December 21!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and Mild

Temperature: 69F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers

Temperature: 64F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Scattered T-Showers AM, then Partly Cloudy Evening

Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day Coastal Bend!