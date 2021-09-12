Tropical Storm Warning for the Coastal Bend North to Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance already has begun to generate heavy rainfall over much of the Coastal Bend, well ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The tropical storm is expected to impact the area beginning late Monday and continuing through early Tuesday. Ahead of the storm, heavy rain already in progress is flooding streets and low lying areas on barrier islands and coastal regimes. Rain cooling has held temperatures in the 70s to middle 80s, but the main impact from Nicholas is not anticipated until late Monday.

Expect increasing wind, seas and coastal inundation with the passage of Nicholas. Tropical Storm force winds will impact coastal areas between 7 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday, with coastal inundation of 4 to 6 feet and swells in near shore waters to 16 feet. Rainfall totals through Tuesday may exceed 8 inches in some coastal areas, with a sharp drop off further inland.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for coastal counties from 7 pm this evening through 7 am Tuesday. Conditions will improve rapidly with passage of the tropical storm late Tuesday, and only isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms should be expected the remainder of the week.